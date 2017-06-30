Off-Duty Stamford Cop Spots Stolen Jeep With Teenagers Onboard
Three teenage boys and a teenage girl were found in a stolen Jeep early Saturday and arrested, partially thanks to the quick-thinking of an off-duty Stamford police officer. During the overnight hours of Friday, June 30, a Jeep Cherokee was stolen from the driveway of a home in the Shippan area of Stamford, police said.
