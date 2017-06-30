NTSB: "Kinky Rail" Led to May Rye Train Derailment
The Metro North derailment in Rye back in May was likely caused by a "kinky rail" - a warped rail caused by high temperature. The condition was noted by inspectors earlier in the day before the May 18th accident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Rye.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No...
|22 hr
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Mon
|Meggers1505
|77
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|Jun 30
|Forest
|5
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Jun 24
|Niggler
|207
|Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par...
|Jun 21
|Was phartz
|4
|CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri...
|Jun 21
|MarshallS
|2
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Jim bob otter
|8
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC