New Greenwich Hospital device hones in on cancer cells
Dr. James Rosoff demonstrates Artemis, a three-dimensional imaging navigation system that combines magnetic resonance imaging and real-time ultrasound to improve the detection, monitoring and treatment of prostate cancer at Greenwich Hospital's Holly Hill Lane facility in Greenwich, Conn., Thursday, June 29, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No...
|54 min
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|20 hr
|Meggers1505
|77
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|Jun 30
|Forest
|5
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Jun 24
|Niggler
|207
|Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par...
|Jun 21
|Was phartz
|4
|CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri...
|Jun 21
|MarshallS
|2
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Jim bob otter
|8
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC