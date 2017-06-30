New Canaan Police Make Arrests For DUI, Drugs, Assault At Checkpoint
New Canaan Police held a sobriety checkpoint this weekend where three people were charged with driving under the influence, three were charged with drug possession, one was charged with drinking while driving and one was charged with assault. The checkpoint was held Saturday night from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Old Stamford Road at the entrance ramps to the Merritt Parkway at exit 36. Carlos Figueroa, 25, of Glen Cove, N.Y. was charged with use and possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of more than a half-ounce of marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|1 hr
|Meggers1505
|77
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|Jun 30
|Forest
|5
|Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No...
|Jun 29
|Gavone
|2
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Jun 24
|Niggler
|207
|Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par...
|Jun 21
|Was phartz
|4
|CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri...
|Jun 21
|MarshallS
|2
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Jim bob otter
|8
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC