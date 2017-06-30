New Canaan Police Make Arrests For DU...

New Canaan Police Make Arrests For DUI, Drugs, Assault At Checkpoint

11 hrs ago Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

New Canaan Police held a sobriety checkpoint this weekend where three people were charged with driving under the influence, three were charged with drug possession, one was charged with drinking while driving and one was charged with assault. The checkpoint was held Saturday night from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Old Stamford Road at the entrance ramps to the Merritt Parkway at exit 36. Carlos Figueroa, 25, of Glen Cove, N.Y. was charged with use and possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of more than a half-ounce of marijuana.

