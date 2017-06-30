Let The Games Begin: Bobby V's In Sta...

Let The Games Begin: Bobby V's In Stamford Plans Grand Reopening With OTB

Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

Bobby V's Restaurant & Sports Bar in Stamford is set to host its grand opening in one week and there's a full list of events on its Facebook page, including a July 12 Grand Opening Happy Hour Kickoff starting at 7 p.m. and a July 13 [email protected] Pre-Game from 4 to 7 p.m. The new eatery -- a two-level 20,000-square-foot facility -- features an indoor HD Golf Simulator, a revamped sports bar menu with a signature cocktail list, and 32 beers on tap, along with a state-of-the-art next generation-wagering OTB facility. Bobby V's closed the doors at its original eatery in Stamford back in April after 37 years at the 225 Main St. location.

