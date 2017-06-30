Let The Games Begin: Bobby V's In Stamford Plans Grand Reopening With OTB

Bobby V's Restaurant & Sports Bar in Stamford is set to host its grand opening in one week and there's a full list of events on its Facebook page, including a July 12 Grand Opening Happy Hour Kickoff starting at 7 p.m. and a July 13 [email protected] Pre-Game from 4 to 7 p.m. The new eatery -- a two-level 20,000-square-foot facility -- features an indoor HD Golf Simulator, a revamped sports bar menu with a signature cocktail list, and 32 beers on tap, along with a state-of-the-art next generation-wagering OTB facility. Bobby V's closed the doors at its original eatery in Stamford back in April after 37 years at the 225 Main St. location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.