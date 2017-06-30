Darien Woman, 24, Who Refused To Leav...

Darien Woman, 24, Who Refused To Leave Jetty At Stamford Beach Gets Ticket

Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

A 24-year-old Darien woman who refused to stay off a jetty at Cove Island beach in Stamford on July 4th was given a $150 ticket, according to the Stamford Advocate. The lifeguard's supervisor sent a parks police officer onto the end of the jetty, with a "Keep Off" sign posted, to get the woman, who said she knew the rocks were off-limits but wanted an explanation, the Advocate said.

