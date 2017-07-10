Community Soundings: Among the graduates, Raising money for...
Furman University awarded 697 undergraduate and master's degrees and presented its top academic honors during graduation exercises May 6. Miami University in Oxford, Ohio awarded 3,683 degrees to students, including five Darien natives, during spring commencement exercises May 13. Lily Christensen received a Bachelor of Science cum laude in kinesiology and health, majoring in sport leadership and management; Ali McCann received a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in strategic communication; Caroline McVey received a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in strategic communication; Althea Perley received a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in strategic communication; and Alison Treen received a Bachelor of Arts cum laude, majoring in professional writing.
