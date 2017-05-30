Witnesses Call In Complaints, Help Stamford Police Nab Drunken Driver
Emergency calls from three drivers to Stamford police led to the arrest of a man on drunken-driving charges in Stamford on Friday night, police said. Stamford Police Dispatch said they received three separate calls from "traveling members of the community" that they had observed a vehicle traveling south on High Ridge Road that was "driving erratically and that the driver may be intoxicated," police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|NEW CANAAN, the Ivory Tower of Fairfield County (Jul '07)
|May 31
|Heitzler
|36
|Joe Kaliko, what a sleazebag
|May 21
|Krags
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|May 18
|BPT
|7
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Norwalk
|May 18
|VictorOrians
|1
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|May 14
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|May 12
|Wondering
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC