Witnesses Call In Complaints, Help Stamford Police Nab Drunken Driver

Emergency calls from three drivers to Stamford police led to the arrest of a man on drunken-driving charges in Stamford on Friday night, police said. Stamford Police Dispatch said they received three separate calls from "traveling members of the community" that they had observed a vehicle traveling south on High Ridge Road that was "driving erratically and that the driver may be intoxicated," police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.