Wedding photographer paid with stolen credit card in Stamford
Alina Smolitsky, 30, of Glenbrook Road, was charged with using a co-workers credit card to make a $1,300 deposit to a wedding photographer. Alina Smolitsky, 30, of Glenbrook Road, was charged with using a co-workers credit card to make a $1,300 deposit to a wedding photographer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par...
|2 hr
|Was phartz
|4
|CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri...
|2 hr
|MarshallS
|2
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Tue
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|Tue
|ron russo
|10
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Theresa Stanton
|39
|Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations
|Jun 11
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC