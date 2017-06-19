U.S. Gas Drops the Most in Four Months

U.S. natural gas futures slid the most in four months on forecasts for milder weather that would curtail demand for the power-plant fuel after a hot spell last week. Temperatures may be mostly below normal in the central U.S. and average on the East and Gulf coasts from June 24 through June 28, according to Commodity Weather Group LLC. Chicago's high will probably be 74 degrees Fahrenheit on June 24, 8 below the usual reading, The specter of a cool summer is pummeling gas prices, which rose to a five-month high in May on speculation that sweltering conditions would erode a lingering stockpile glut.

