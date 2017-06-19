U.S. Gas Drops the Most in Four Months

U.S. Gas Drops the Most in Four Months

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

U.S. natural gas futures slid the most in four months on forecasts for milder weather that would curtail demand for the power-plant fuel after a hot spell last week. Temperatures may be mostly below normal in the central U.S. and average on the East and Gulf coasts from June 24 through June 28, according to Commodity Weather Group LLC. Chicago's high will probably be 74 degrees Fahrenheit on June 24, 8 below the usual reading, The specter of a cool summer is pummeling gas prices, which rose to a five-month high in May on speculation that sweltering conditions would erode a lingering stockpile glut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09) 1 hr ron russo 10
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford Jun 15 VictorOrians 1
News Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09) Jun 12 Theresa Stanton 39
News Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations Jun 11 BPT 1
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Jun 10 Tom 76
News Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08) Jun 7 MichaelCWilson 219
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,388 • Total comments across all topics: 281,893,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC