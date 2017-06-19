U.S. Gas Drops the Most in Four Months
U.S. natural gas futures slid the most in four months on forecasts for milder weather that would curtail demand for the power-plant fuel after a hot spell last week. Temperatures may be mostly below normal in the central U.S. and average on the East and Gulf coasts from June 24 through June 28, according to Commodity Weather Group LLC. Chicago's high will probably be 74 degrees Fahrenheit on June 24, 8 below the usual reading, The specter of a cool summer is pummeling gas prices, which rose to a five-month high in May on speculation that sweltering conditions would erode a lingering stockpile glut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|1 hr
|ron russo
|10
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Theresa Stanton
|39
|Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations
|Jun 11
|BPT
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom
|76
|Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|MichaelCWilson
|219
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC