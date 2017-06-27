Two Stamford schools get new assistant principals

Sid Watson , a math coach at Rippowam Middle School , was selected as the school's new assistant principal and Shawn Marinello , a former administrative intern at Toquam Magnet Elementary School , was promoted to assistant principal by Superintendent Earl Kim and the Board of Education at its meeting Tuesday. Watson replaces Michael Rinaldi , who will take the reigns from Camille Figulizzi as principal of Westhill High School .

