Tong Calls For Full Investigation Into Alleged Voter Fraud In Stamford

State Rep. William Tong has called for a full investigation after the Stamford Advocate published a story Wednesday that state officials were looking into possible voter fraud in Stamford's 2015 municipal election. The Stamford Advocate reported that the chief state's attorney office has opened a criminal investigation into the election.

