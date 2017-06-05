Three Arrested After Stamford Police ...

Three Arrested After Stamford Police Find Guns, Codeine In Car

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Stamford Daily Voice

Three people were arrested after police found drugs and unregistered handguns in a car on Woodside Street in Stamford on Wednesday. At around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Officer William Petrone of the Uniform Patrol Division saw an illegally parked car on Woodside Street, and could see one of the occupants dumping tobacco from a cigar onto the road, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08) Wed MichaelCWilson 219
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jun 1 Lottery Traitors ... 518
NEW CANAAN, the Ivory Tower of Fairfield County (Jul '07) May 31 Heitzler 36
Joe Kaliko, what a sleazebag May 21 Krags 1
News Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09) May 18 BPT 7
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Norwalk May 18 VictorOrians 1
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,758 • Total comments across all topics: 281,619,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC