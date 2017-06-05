Three Arrested After Stamford Police Find Guns, Codeine In Car

Three people were arrested after police found drugs and unregistered handguns in a car on Woodside Street in Stamford on Wednesday. At around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Officer William Petrone of the Uniform Patrol Division saw an illegally parked car on Woodside Street, and could see one of the occupants dumping tobacco from a cigar onto the road, police said.

