Strawberry Hill traffic signal delayed
A driver rolls through a crosswalk, ignoring that crossing guard Jack Maloney has stopped traffic on Strawberry Hill Avenue in front of Stamford High School on Thursday. A driver rolls through a crosswalk, ignoring that crossing guard Jack Maloney has stopped traffic on Strawberry Hill Avenue in front of Stamford High School on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations
|14 hr
|BPT
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Sat
|Tom
|76
|Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|MichaelCWilson
|219
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|NEW CANAAN, the Ivory Tower of Fairfield County (Jul '07)
|May 31
|Heitzler
|36
|Joe Kaliko, what a sleazebag
|May 21
|Krags
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC