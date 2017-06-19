Stamford Woman, 28, Joins Police Force In New Canaan
The New Canaan Police Department welcomed its newest member to its ranks when the Board of Selectman approved the hiring of Nicole Vartuli at its Tuesday morning meeting. Vartuli, 28, is from Stamford, and was most recently employed by the city of Stamford, where she worked as an account clerk for the Stamford Police Department.
