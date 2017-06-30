Stamford town clerk allegedly broke voting rules, sources say
The town clerk allegedly violated procedures designed to protect the integrity of absentee ballots in the 2015 municipal election - now the subject of a criminal investigation by the state's attorney, according to two sources with firsthand knowledge of the case. The investigation has found that Donna Loglisci , who has been town clerk for 16 years, routinely provided blank absentee ballots to political-party workers, sources told Hearst Connecticut Media .
