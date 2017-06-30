Stamford town clerk allegedly broke v...

Stamford town clerk allegedly broke voting rules, sources say

The town clerk allegedly violated procedures designed to protect the integrity of absentee ballots in the 2015 municipal election - now the subject of a criminal investigation by the state's attorney, according to two sources with firsthand knowledge of the case. The investigation has found that Donna Loglisci , who has been town clerk for 16 years, routinely provided blank absentee ballots to political-party workers, sources told Hearst Connecticut Media .

