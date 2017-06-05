Stamford Superintendent To Answer Questions About Schools & ICE Agents
In response to concerns of some parents about the possible presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Stamford Public Schools, Superintendent Earl Kim will lead an information session on the issue this weekend. The free information session will take place Saturday, June 10, at 1pm at Building One Community - The Center for Immigrant Opportunity at 75 Selleck St., Stamford.
