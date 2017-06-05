Stamford soldier remembered 49 years after his death in Vietnam
Leslie Manselle holds a rose up to her brother Eugene Manselle's name on the Wall of Remembrance in Veterans Memorial Park in Stamford on Tuesday. Eugene Manselle, who was born and raised in Stamford, was killed in the Vietnam War.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08)
|1 hr
|MichaelCWilson
|219
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Mon
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|NEW CANAAN, the Ivory Tower of Fairfield County (Jul '07)
|May 31
|Heitzler
|36
|Joe Kaliko, what a sleazebag
|May 21
|Krags
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|May 18
|BPT
|7
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Norwalk
|May 18
|VictorOrians
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC