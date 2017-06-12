Stamford Police: Man Smoking Pot In Illegally Parked Car Found With Heroin
A man found smoking pot in a car parked in a handicapped parking place in Stamford was busted with nearly 275 folds of heroin, police said. The incident began when Officers William Garay and Daniel DeRocco, on routine patrol, spotted the illegally parked car at about 6 p.m. Saturday in the Harbor Point Area, police said.
