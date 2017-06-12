Stamford Man Threatens Roommate With Knife After Being Evicted, Cops Say
A 44-year-old Stamford man was arrested after he grabbed a knife and threatened his roommate, who was trying to evict him, according to the Stamford Advocate. Police told the Stamford Advocate that Martin Mijangosa-Alvarez was told by his roommate that he was being evicted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Thu
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Theresa Stanton
|39
|Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations
|Jun 11
|BPT
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom
|76
|Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|MichaelCWilson
|219
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC