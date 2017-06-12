Stamford Man Kidnapped, Beaten And Ro...

Stamford Man Kidnapped, Beaten And Robbed By Four Men In Car

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The New Canaan Daily Voice

Four men grabbed a Stamford man while he was walking near the corner of Greenwich Avenue and Milton Street early Tuesday morning, pulling him into a car and driving him to Cummings Beach, where they beat and robbed him, according to the Stamford Advocate. The 26-year-old man reported to police that he was walking home at around 2:30 a.m. when the car pulled up to him and two men jumped out and grabbed him, according to the Stamford Advocate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09) Mon Theresa Stanton 39
News Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations Jun 11 BPT 1
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Jun 10 Tom 76
News Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08) Jun 7 MichaelCWilson 219
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jun 1 Lottery Traitors ... 518
NEW CANAAN, the Ivory Tower of Fairfield County (Jul '07) May 31 Heitzler 36
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,282 • Total comments across all topics: 281,749,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC