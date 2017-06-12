Stamford Man Kidnapped, Beaten And Robbed By Four Men In Car

Four men grabbed a Stamford man while he was walking near the corner of Greenwich Avenue and Milton Street early Tuesday morning, pulling him into a car and driving him to Cummings Beach, where they beat and robbed him, according to the Stamford Advocate. The 26-year-old man reported to police that he was walking home at around 2:30 a.m. when the car pulled up to him and two men jumped out and grabbed him, according to the Stamford Advocate.

