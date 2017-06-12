Stamford Man Found Asleep At The Whee...

Stamford Man Found Asleep At The Wheel Charged With DUI In Darien

Two witnesses were able to turn off a car after the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel with the car still in drive in Darien this weekend, according to police. Officers responded to the area of Woodway Road at around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday on a report of an unresponsive driver in a vehicle.

