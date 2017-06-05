Stamford Man Charged With Fighting, T...

Stamford Man Charged With Fighting, Threatening To Kill Officers

A Stamford man who threatened to kill two police officers was Tasered and arrested after getting in a fight with them Monday afternoon, according to the Stamford Advocate. Police told the Stamford Advocate that 40-year-old Amin Hasan was driving through a work zone on Wire Mill Road at around 5 p.m. when he flipped off two officers working at the site and yelled something at them.

