Stamford Man Charged With DUI After Hitting Man, Swiping Glasses In Darien
A man who had come to the Darien train station to return a woman's license was confronted by the woman's ex-boyfriend, who punched him in the face and stole his glasses, according to police. The incident took place just before 4 p.m. on Monday, June 12. The man told police that he had come to Darien to return the driver's license to the woman with whom he had spent the prior evening.
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|2 hr
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|4 hr
|ron russo
|10
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Theresa Stanton
|39
|Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations
|Jun 11
|BPT
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom
|76
|Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|MichaelCWilson
|219
