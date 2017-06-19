Stamford Man Charged With DUI After Hitting Man, Swiping Glasses In Darien

A man who had come to the Darien train station to return a woman's license was confronted by the woman's ex-boyfriend, who punched him in the face and stole his glasses, according to police. The incident took place just before 4 p.m. on Monday, June 12. The man told police that he had come to Darien to return the driver's license to the woman with whom he had spent the prior evening.

