Stamford man arrested on motor vehicl...

Stamford man arrested on motor vehicle charges

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Westport News

A 28-year-old Stamford man is facing several motor vehicle-related charges after being pulled over on Interstate 95. An officer saw a white 2013 Chevrolet Impala on I-95 North on June 22 around 2:40 a.m. and ran a check on the vehicle. The DMV check showed the car's owner, Jonathan Wilder of Toms Road, had a suspended license and outstanding warrant out of Westport for motor vehicle charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) Jun 24 Niggler 207
News Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par... Jun 21 Was phartz 4
News CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri... Jun 21 MarshallS 2
News Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09) Jun 20 Jim bob otter 8
News Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09) Jun 20 ron russo 10
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford Jun 15 VictorOrians 1
News Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09) Jun 12 Theresa Stanton 39
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,816 • Total comments across all topics: 282,087,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC