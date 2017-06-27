Stamford man arrested on motor vehicle charges

A 28-year-old Stamford man is facing several motor vehicle-related charges after being pulled over on Interstate 95. An officer saw a white 2013 Chevrolet Impala on I-95 North on June 22 around 2:40 a.m. and ran a check on the vehicle. The DMV check showed the car's owner, Jonathan Wilder of Toms Road, had a suspended license and outstanding warrant out of Westport for motor vehicle charges.

