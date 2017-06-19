Stamford man allegedly found with pot, drug paraphernalia
A 19-year-old Stamford man was charged after he allegedly drove an unregistered car containing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Around noon on June 18, an officer on patrol saw a Jaguar sedan driving westbound on the Post Road without a front license plate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|5 hr
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|7 hr
|ron russo
|10
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Theresa Stanton
|39
|Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations
|Jun 11
|BPT
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom
|76
|Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|MichaelCWilson
|219
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC