Stamford librarian receives award for contributions to...
Yelena Klompus of Stamford, is photograph at Ferguson Library in Stamford, Conn., on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Klompus, a World Languages and Literacy librarian, is this year's winner of Building One Community's Land of Opportunity Award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par...
|Wed
|Was phartz
|4
|CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri...
|Wed
|MarshallS
|2
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|Jun 20
|ron russo
|10
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Theresa Stanton
|39
|Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations
|Jun 11
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC