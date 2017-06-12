Stamford dog licenses drop to 15 percent

Stamford's Hans Chan plays a one sided game of tennis with his Golden Retriever Sophia in the pond at Taylor Farm dog park on Sunday June 11, 2017 in Norwalk Conn. Stamford's Hans Chan plays a one sided game of tennis with his Golden Retriever Sophia in the pond at Taylor Farm dog park on Sunday June 11, 2017 in Norwalk Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.