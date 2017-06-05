Stamford bar employees charged with selling booze to minors
A recent photo of Lucas Salem, 20, with girlfriend Mia Vitti. Seven city bar workers turned themselves over to police on Friday and were charged with selling alcohol to minors on the same night Thomas Molgano, 20, and Lucas Salem, 20, were killed in an early morning crash in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|MichaelCWilson
|219
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|NEW CANAAN, the Ivory Tower of Fairfield County (Jul '07)
|May 31
|Heitzler
|36
|Joe Kaliko, what a sleazebag
|May 21
|Krags
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|May 18
|BPT
|7
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Norwalk
|May 18
|VictorOrians
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC