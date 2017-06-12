Songs inspire artists' work at Stamford gallery show

Lisa Cuscuna's painting "Both Sides Now," named after Joni Mitchell's version of the Judy Collins song, is among the works on exhibition in "Lyrical Images," which runs from June 16 to July 23 at the Loft Artists Association gallery, 575 Pacific St., Stamford. less Lisa Cuscuna's painting "Both Sides Now," named after Joni Mitchell's version of the Judy Collins song, is among the works on exhibition in "Lyrical Images," which runs from June 16 to July 23 at the Loft ... more Rosa Colon's painting "The Hope and the Anchor" is among the works on exhibition in "Lyrical Images," which runs from June 16 to July 23 at the Loft Artists Association gallery, 575 Pacific St., Stamford.

