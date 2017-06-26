SilverSource tournament benefits senior housing and rides
Stamford-based SilverSource Inc. raised more than $90,000 at the 17th Annual SilverSource Charity Golf Outing at Rockrimmon Country Club this month. The funds raised by the June 12 tournament will support the SilverSource Housing Stability Fund and the SilverSource Ride to Wellness Program which serve senior citizens.
