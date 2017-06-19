Shakespeare on the Green July 6 through 16
Curtain Call's production of the 1599 play is set in Roman times and will be directed by Kyle Runestad, with costume designer, Megan Latte Ormond , set designer, Peter Barbieri Jr., and Aaron Meadow , lighting designer rounding out the production staff. Performances of Julius Caesar will be held July 6, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15 & 16, at 7:30 p.m. The park opens for seating at 6 p.m. each evening with parking across the street at Davenport Ridge School .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Tue
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|Tue
|ron russo
|10
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Theresa Stanton
|39
|Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations
|Jun 11
|BPT
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom
|76
|Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|MichaelCWilson
|219
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC