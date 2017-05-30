Rockland | $279,000
Gracious and spacious home, in a quiet walkable neighborhood, features 3-4 bedrooms, large master suite, fireplace in living room, formal dining room, den or hobby room, plus cozy sunroom off the eat in kitchen. The decks, amidst a canopy of trees, overlook beautiful, natural landscaping, as well as seasonal views of Rockland Lighthouse.
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|12 hr
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|NEW CANAAN, the Ivory Tower of Fairfield County (Jul '07)
|May 31
|Heitzler
|36
|Joe Kaliko, what a sleazebag
|May 21
|Krags
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|May 18
|BPT
|7
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Norwalk
|May 18
|VictorOrians
|1
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|May 14
|America Gentleman...
|1
