Rockland | $279,000

Gracious and spacious home, in a quiet walkable neighborhood, features 3-4 bedrooms, large master suite, fireplace in living room, formal dining room, den or hobby room, plus cozy sunroom off the eat in kitchen. The decks, amidst a canopy of trees, overlook beautiful, natural landscaping, as well as seasonal views of Rockland Lighthouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Harbor Times Soup.