Rabbi retires after 16 years as educator at temple
Rabbi David Walk, the educator in residence at Temple Agudath Sholom, teaches his final Bible/Torah study class at the Temple on Strawberry Hill Avenue, in Stamford, Conn., on Sunday, June 25, 2017. After completing 16 years as assistant rabbi and educator in residence at the Newfield synagogue, Walk is returning to Israel on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Jun 24
|Niggler
|207
|Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par...
|Jun 21
|Was phartz
|4
|CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri...
|Jun 21
|MarshallS
|2
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|Jun 20
|ron russo
|10
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Theresa Stanton
|39
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC