Purdue Pharma is headquartered at 201 Tresser Blvd., in downtown Stamford, Conn.

Purdue Pharma and the National Sheriffs' Association announced this week the second round of a partnership that gives officers across the country overdose kits and training for the naloxone drug, which can reverse opioid overdoses. The NSA credits the Purdue-funded initiative with helping to save 120 lives since its late 2015 pilot-phase launch.

