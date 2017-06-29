Purdue Pharma is headquartered at 201 Tresser Blvd., in downtown Stamford, Conn.
Purdue Pharma and the National Sheriffs' Association announced this week the second round of a partnership that gives officers across the country overdose kits and training for the naloxone drug, which can reverse opioid overdoses. The NSA credits the Purdue-funded initiative with helping to save 120 lives since its late 2015 pilot-phase launch.
