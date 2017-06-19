Organizers Bob Heuman and Ruedi Millisits rehearse with members of...
Organizers Bob Heuman and Ruedi Millisits rehearse with members of the band Radon Love, in Stamford, Conn., on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Radon Love is one of six bands that will play in the upcoming third annual Battle of the Bart benefit concert will on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at the Bartlett Arboretum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par...
|Wed
|Was phartz
|4
|CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri...
|Wed
|MarshallS
|2
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|Jun 20
|ron russo
|10
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Theresa Stanton
|39
|Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations
|Jun 11
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC