Norwalk liquor giant sues Stamford importer over whiskey

In June 2017, Diageo sued Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits in New York federal court, claiming the bottle and label for a whiskey sold by the Stamford-based company copies the packaging for Diageo's Bulleit whiskey brand, pictured. less In June 2017, Diageo sued Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits in New York federal court, claiming the bottle and label for a whiskey sold by the Stamford-based company copies the packaging for Diageo's Bulleit ... more Diageo sued Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits in New York federal court, claiming the bottle and label for a whiskey sold by the Stamford-based company copies the packaging for Diageo's Bulleit whiskey brand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.