No Cause Of Death Determined For Man Who Went Overboard In Stamford Harbor
The cause of death for a 51-year-old man who went overboard in Stamford Harbor has not yet been determined pending further studies, the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said. The results will be determined in six to eight weeks, a spokesman said, likely awaiting the results of toxicology testing.
