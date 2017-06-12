New Bobby V's now taking bets in Stamford

Workers continue putting on the finishing touches to the New Bobby V's, a Sports Bar, Restaurant, and OTB lounge in Stamford, Conn., on Friday, June 16, 2017. Workers continue putting on the finishing touches to the New Bobby V's, a Sports Bar, Restaurant, and OTB lounge in Stamford, Conn., on Friday, June 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.