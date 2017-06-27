More jail time for former high school football star in Stamford

Robert "B.J." Hudson appears in court at the Government Center in Stamford on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2015. Hudson was charged with attempted murder, possession of a pistol by a felon, unlawful discharge of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and reckless endangerment after allegedly firing seven shots into an occupied vehicle in Stamford on Dec. 19, 2014.

