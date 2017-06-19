More Details
Sunny, contemporary Cape home on 27 acres, overlooking Sennebec Lake. Enjoy hiking or hunting in your own backyard! Open floor plan, large master suite, den or 4th bedroom, great 10' x 48' deck to enjoy the scenic view.
