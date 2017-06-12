Moffly Media Gold Coast Party set for...

Moffly Media Gold Coast Party set for July 13

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

Moffly Media's 13th annual Best of the Gold Coast Connecticut party will be from 6 to 9:30 p.m., Thursday July 13 in the ballroom of the Hilton Stamford, 1 Stamford Place with a portion of proceeds benefiting Kids in Crisis. The VIP pre-party starts at 6:00 p.m. VIP tickets are $100, and General Admission tickets are $65 online or $75 at the door.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09) Mon Theresa Stanton 39
News Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations Jun 11 BPT 1
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Jun 10 Tom 76
News Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08) Jun 7 MichaelCWilson 219
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jun 1 Lottery Traitors ... 518
NEW CANAAN, the Ivory Tower of Fairfield County (Jul '07) May 31 Heitzler 36
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,559 • Total comments across all topics: 281,754,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC