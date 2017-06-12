Moffly Media Gold Coast Party set for July 13

Moffly Media's 13th annual Best of the Gold Coast Connecticut party will be from 6 to 9:30 p.m., Thursday July 13 in the ballroom of the Hilton Stamford, 1 Stamford Place with a portion of proceeds benefiting Kids in Crisis. The VIP pre-party starts at 6:00 p.m. VIP tickets are $100, and General Admission tickets are $65 online or $75 at the door.

