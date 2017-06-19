Michelson expected to announce mayoral bid Wednesday
Republican Barry Michelson is expected to announce his candidacy for mayor Wednesday at a campaign event on High Ridge Road. Michelson, a former Zoning Board member who is promising to stand up to developers amid citywide complaints about congestion, overcrowding and lack of zoning enforcement, first indicated he would challenge Democratic incumbent Mayor David Martin a month ago.
