Man Scammed Trying To Rent Stamford Apartment Through Fake Craigslist Ad

A 51-year-old Darien man wired more than $2,000 to someone he met on Craigslist who duped him into thinking he had an apartment for rent in Stamford, according to police. Police said that the man reported on June 7 that he had been in contact with a "Cory Hopper" via texts and emails for about a month concerning an apartment rental.

