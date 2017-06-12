Man Scammed Trying To Rent Stamford Apartment Through Fake Craigslist Ad
A 51-year-old Darien man wired more than $2,000 to someone he met on Craigslist who duped him into thinking he had an apartment for rent in Stamford, according to police. Police said that the man reported on June 7 that he had been in contact with a "Cory Hopper" via texts and emails for about a month concerning an apartment rental.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Mon
|Theresa Stanton
|39
|Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations
|Jun 11
|BPT
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom
|76
|Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|MichaelCWilson
|219
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|NEW CANAAN, the Ivory Tower of Fairfield County (Jul '07)
|May 31
|Heitzler
|36
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC