Man Found Asleep At The Wheel Charged With Drunken Driving In Darien

A Stamford man was arrested on drunken driving charges in Darien after police said he fell asleep in the driver's seat of a running car. At around 1:19 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30 Darien Police were called to the area of Mansfield Avenue and Stephen Mather Road on a report of a gold SUV driven by a man who "appeared confused," police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.