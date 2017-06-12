Loxo Oncology lists its main office at 2 Stamford Plaza at 281 Tresser Blvd. in Stamford, Conn.

Loxo Oncology expects proceeds of $214 million from a public offering of stock next week, with the Stamford pharmaceutical company developing a treatment for cancers with specific gene abnormalities that can be targeted with minimal side effects. Loxo priced the offering at $72 a share, with its shares having spiked from about $47 entering June after it announced clearance of an Investigational New Drug application to the Food & Drug Administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.