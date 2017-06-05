Lieberman On FBI Post: 'Probably I Wo...

Lieberman On FBI Post: 'Probably I Would Have Said Yes'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Danbury Daily Voice

STAMFORD, Conn. - If he had been offered the post as director of the FBI, former U.S. Sen. Joseph Lieberman of Stamford told WTNH-TV in an exclusive interview, "probably I wold have said yes."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations 6 hr BPT 1
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Sat Tom 76
News Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08) Jun 7 MichaelCWilson 219
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jun 1 Lottery Traitors ... 518
NEW CANAAN, the Ivory Tower of Fairfield County (Jul '07) May 31 Heitzler 36
Joe Kaliko, what a sleazebag May 21 Krags 1
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Fairfield County was issued at June 11 at 9:58PM EDT

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,528 • Total comments across all topics: 281,690,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC