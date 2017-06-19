Leftover tropical storm to affect our weather
We're going to have a tropical feel to our weather Friday into Saturday from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy. It's because of moisture from tropical storm Cindy that will tap into weather through that will move through the region late Friday and Saturday morning.
