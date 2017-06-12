Judge Orders $300K Cash Bond For Stamford Parking Garage Suspect

A Stamford judge ordered a $300,000 cash bond for the man facing charges for robbing a woman while she was changing her baby's diaper at her car in a city parking garage, according to the Stamford Advocate. Judge Auden Grogins ordered the aggressive bond because of the seriousness of the charges levied against Marquise Douglas, 28, a convicted felon, the Stamford Advocate reported.

