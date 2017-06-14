Illegal fireworks sparked Stamford house fire
Roman candles, smoke bombs, firecrackers, snakes, skyrockets, Dago Bombs and bottle rockets are illegal fireworks in Connecticut. A Roman candle was the cause of a fire that damaged a Stamford house on June 14, 2017.
